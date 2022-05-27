Closing arguments in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

The Daily Beast

Amber Heard Clashes With Johnny Depp’s Lawyer in Pivotal Last Round

Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesJohnny Depp’s lawyers rested their case on Thursday morning in the defamation trial between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard, only for the actress to retake the stand and face a grilling from one of his attorneys. Heard made her emotional return to the stand as the last witness to testify in the seven-week trial between her and Depp. Her voice shaking, she told jurors said she was still traumatized by a campaign of online vilification that she sa