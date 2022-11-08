‘Close’, ‘Holy Spider’ & ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ lead 35th European Film Awards nominations – The Hamden Journal

Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont’s Close, Danish director Ali Abbasi’s Holy Spider and Swedish director Ruben Ôstlund’s Triangle Of Sadness lead the nominations for the 35th European Film Awards, which were unveiled today.

The films have each made it into four categories including best European Film, Best Director and Screenwriter.

All three films debuted at Cannes this year, where Triangle Of Sadness clinched the Palme d’Or; Close, the Grand Prize (in ex-aequo with Claire Denis’s Stars At Noon); and Holy Spider, best actress for Zar Amir-Ebrahimi.

Close and Holy Spider are also the entries for their respective countries of Belgium and Denmark in the Academy Awards Best International Film category this year.

Further hot contenders include Austrian director Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage, with three nominations, including best actress for Vicky Krieps, and Berlinale Berlinale Golden Lion Alcarràs with two nominations. Venice Golden Lion winner Saint Omer picked up one nomination for Best European Director for Alice Diop.

The awards ceremony, overseen by the European Film Academy will take place on December 10 in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík. The event will be preceded this year by the academy’s inaugural edition of the Month of European Film.

The nominations in the key categories of the spanning European Film, Director, Actor, Actress are voted on by the 4,400 members of the academy in a three-stage process.

The nominations in the categories of European Comedy, Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI, Animated Feature Film’ and Short Film have been selected by nomination committees consisting of a diverse range of invited European experts and are then voted on by the entire academy.

The winners of the Excellence Awards in the categories European Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design, Make-up & Hair, Original Score, Sound and Visual Effects will be determined by an eight-member jury consisting of representatives of the different arts and crafts and will be announced on 23 November.

The award winners of the ‘European Lifetime Achievement’, the ‘European Achievement in World Cinema’ and the ‘European Innovative Storytelling’ have already been announced and will be honored in Reykjavík.

The Full List of EFA 2022 Nominations:

European Film

Alcarràs (Sp-It)

Director Carla Simón, producers María Zamora, Stefan Schmitz, Tono Folguera & Giovanni Pompili

Close (Bel-Fr-Neth)

Director Lukas Dhont, producers Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens, Michel Saint-Jean, Laurette Schillings, Arnold Heslenfeld, Frans van Gestel & Jacques-Henri Bronckart

Corsage (Austria-Lux-Ger-France)

Director Marie Kreutzer, producers Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz, Bernard Michaux, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Maren Ade & Jean-Christophe Reymond

Holy Spider (Den-Ger-Swe-Fr)

Director by Ali Abbasi, producer by Sol Bondy & Jacob Jarek (Denmark/ Germany/ Sweden/ France)

Triangle Of Sadness (Swe-Ger-Fr-UK)

Directed by Ruben Östlund, producers Erik Hemmendorff & Philippe Bober

European Documentary

A House Made Of Splinters (Den-Swe-Fin-Ukr)

Director Simon Lereng Wilmont

Girl Gang (Switz)

Director Susanne Regina Meures (Switzerland)

Mariupolis 2 (Lithuania-Fr-Ger)

Director Mantas Kvedaravičius

The Balcony Movie (Pol)

Director Paweł Łoziński

The March On Rome (It)

Director Mark Cousins

European Director

Lukas Dhont for Close

Marie Kreutzer for Corsage

Jerzy Skolimowski for EO

Ali Abbasi for Holy Spider

Alice Diop for Saint Omer

Ruben Östlund for Triangle Of Sadness

European Actress

Vicky Krieps in Corsage

Zar Amir Ebrahimi in Holy Spider

Léa Seydoux in One Fine Morning

Penélope Cruz in Parallel Mothers

Meltem Kaptan in Rabiye Kurnaz Vs. George W. Bush

European Actor

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Eden Dambrine in Close

Elliott Crosset Hove in Godland

Pierfrancesco Favino in Nostalgia

Zlatko Burić in Triangle Of Sadness

European Screenwriter

Carla Simón & Arnau Vilaró for Alcarràs

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens for Close

Ali Abbasi & Afshin Kamran Bahrami for Holy Spider

Ruben Östlund for Triangle Of Sadness

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI

107 Mothers (Slovakia-Czech Rep-Ukr)

Director Peter Kerekes

Love According To Dalva (Bel-Fr)

Director Emmanuelle Nicot

Other People (Pol-Fr)

Director Aleksandra Terpińska

Pamfir (Ukr-Fr-Pol-Ger-Chile)

Director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

Small Body (It-Slovenia-Fr)

Director Laura Samani

Sonne Director Kurdwin Ayub