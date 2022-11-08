‘Close’, ‘Holy Spider’ & ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ lead 35th European Film Awards nominations – The Hamden Journal

Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont’s Close, Danish director Ali Abbasi’s Holy Spider and Swedish director Ruben Ôstlund’s Triangle Of Sadness lead the nominations for the 35th European Film Awards, which were unveiled today.
The films have each made it into four categories including best European Film, Best Director and Screenwriter.
All three films debuted at Cannes this year, where Triangle Of Sadness clinched the Palme d’Or; Close, the Grand Prize (in ex-aequo with Claire Denis’s Stars At Noon); and Holy Spider, best actress for Zar Amir-Ebrahimi.
Close and Holy Spider are also the entries for their respective countries of Belgium and Denmark in the Academy Awards Best International Film category this year.
Further hot contenders include Austrian director Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage, with three nominations, including best actress for Vicky Krieps, and Berlinale Berlinale Golden Lion Alcarràs with two nominations. Venice Golden Lion winner Saint Omer picked up one nomination for Best European Director for Alice Diop.
The awards ceremony, overseen by the European Film Academy will take place on December 10 in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík. The event will be preceded this year by the academy’s inaugural edition of the Month of European Film.
The nominations in the key categories of the spanning European Film, Director, Actor, Actress are voted on by the 4,400 members of the academy in a three-stage process.
The nominations in the categories of European Comedy, Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI, Animated Feature Film’ and Short Film have been selected by nomination committees consisting of a diverse range of invited European experts and are then voted on by the entire academy.
The winners of the Excellence Awards in the categories European Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design, Make-up & Hair, Original Score, Sound and Visual Effects will be determined by an eight-member jury consisting of representatives of the different arts and crafts and will be announced on 23 November.
The award winners of the ‘European Lifetime Achievement’, the ‘European Achievement in World Cinema’ and the ‘European Innovative Storytelling’ have already been announced and will be honored in Reykjavík.
The Full List of EFA 2022 Nominations:
European Film
Alcarràs (Sp-It)
Director Carla Simón, producers María Zamora, Stefan Schmitz, Tono Folguera & Giovanni Pompili
Close (Bel-Fr-Neth)
Director Lukas Dhont, producers Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens, Michel Saint-Jean, Laurette Schillings, Arnold Heslenfeld, Frans van Gestel & Jacques-Henri Bronckart
Corsage (Austria-Lux-Ger-France)
Director Marie Kreutzer, producers Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz, Bernard Michaux, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Maren Ade & Jean-Christophe Reymond
Holy Spider (Den-Ger-Swe-Fr)
Director by Ali Abbasi, producer by Sol Bondy & Jacob Jarek (Denmark/ Germany/ Sweden/ France)
Triangle Of Sadness (Swe-Ger-Fr-UK)
Directed by Ruben Östlund, producers Erik Hemmendorff & Philippe Bober
European Documentary
A House Made Of Splinters (Den-Swe-Fin-Ukr)
Director Simon Lereng Wilmont
Girl Gang (Switz)
Director Susanne Regina Meures (Switzerland)
Mariupolis 2 (Lithuania-Fr-Ger)
Director Mantas Kvedaravičius
The Balcony Movie (Pol)
Director Paweł Łoziński
The March On Rome (It)
Director Mark Cousins
European Director
Lukas Dhont for Close
Marie Kreutzer for Corsage
Jerzy Skolimowski for EO
Ali Abbasi for Holy Spider
Alice Diop for Saint Omer
Ruben Östlund for Triangle Of Sadness
European Actress
Vicky Krieps in Corsage
Zar Amir Ebrahimi in Holy Spider
Léa Seydoux in One Fine Morning
Penélope Cruz in Parallel Mothers
Meltem Kaptan in Rabiye Kurnaz Vs. George W. Bush
European Actor
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Eden Dambrine in Close
Elliott Crosset Hove in Godland
Pierfrancesco Favino in Nostalgia
Zlatko Burić in Triangle Of Sadness
European Screenwriter
Carla Simón & Arnau Vilaró for Alcarràs
Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens for Close
Ali Abbasi & Afshin Kamran Bahrami for Holy Spider
Ruben Östlund for Triangle Of Sadness
European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI
107 Mothers (Slovakia-Czech Rep-Ukr)
Director Peter Kerekes
Love According To Dalva (Bel-Fr)
Director Emmanuelle Nicot
Other People (Pol-Fr)
Director Aleksandra Terpińska
Pamfir (Ukr-Fr-Pol-Ger-Chile)
Director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk
Small Body (It-Slovenia-Fr)
Director Laura Samani
Sonne Director Kurdwin Ayub