‘Close Enough’ Canceled By HBO Max After 3 Seasons – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is not proceeding with a fourth season of adult animated comedy Close Enough, from Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel and Cartoon Network Studios. The decision comes a little over three months after the release of the second season on April 7.

“After three great seasons, Close Enough is coming to an end,” HBO Max said in a statement to The Hamden Journal. “We are so proud of the series and grateful to creator JG Quintel and our partners at Cartoon Network Studios, who made this show an instant fan favorite on HBO Max.”

Close Enough, a surreal take on transitioning from twentysomething to thirtysomething, revolves around a married couple juggling such everyday challenges as parenthood, friendship, ham theft, stripper clowns and choosing the right day care.

The comedy originated at TBS where it was ordered to series in 2017. It eventually migrated to HBO Max where Close Enough debuted in July 2020, with Season 1 earning 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and the series developing a cult following

The cancellation of Close Enough comes on the heals of HBO Max’s renewal for Ten Year Old Tom, which is the streamer’s sole current adult animated comedy series. HBO Max has a handful of upcoming animated shows, including the Clone High reboot and sci-fi drama Scavengers Reign, and several projects in development, including Uptown Bodega.