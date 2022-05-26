‘Close’ Competition Film Sells To A24 – The Hamden Journal

A24 has picked up North American rights to Lukas Dhont’s Close.

The movie is making its world premiere tonight in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Close follows the intense friendship between two 13-year old boys Leo and Remi, which suddenly gets disrupted. Struggling to understand what has happened, Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi’s mother.

Dhont directed from a screenplay he wrote with Angelo Tijssens. Pic was produced by Michiel Dhont and Dirk Impens for Menuet and co-produced by Diaphana, Topkapi Films and Versus Productions.

Lukas Dhont’s debut film Girl won the Camera d’Or at Cannes in 2018. The film also won the festivals’ Queer Palm, Fipresci Prize and Un Certain Regard best performance award for Victor Polster. Girl also received a Golden Globe nomination for best foreign language film and won prizes at San Sebastian, Zurich and best first feature film at the BFI London Film Festival.

The Match Factory negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmaker

Close stars newcomers Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele, and Émilie Dequenne, Léa Drucker, Kevin Janssens, Marc Weiss, Igor Van Dessel, and Léon Bataille.