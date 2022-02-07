Text size







Clorox



stock had erased its pandemic-era gains last week after the maker of disinfectant wipes and other cleaning products reported second-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ expectations. Now Citi analysts think the stock is a buy at this level.

In a research note on Monday, analyst Wendy Nicholson lowered her price target on





Clorox



(ticker: CLX) to $160 from $194 but maintained a Buy rating on the shares.