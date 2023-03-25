‘Clone High’ Revival On HBO Max Sets Spring Debut, Reveals Cast, Images – The Hamden Journal

Clone High, HBO Max’s upcoming revival of the classic MTV series from Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence, will premiere this spring, it was revealed during the show’s panel at WonderCon.

Returning voice cast includes Will Forte reprising his role as Abe; Nicole Sullivan as Joan; Lord as Scudworth; Chris Miller as JFK and Mr. B; Christa Miller voicing a new character, Candide Sampson; Donald Faison back as George Washington Carver; and Judah Miller as Scangrade.

Dubbed a “modern refresh” of the 2002 animated series, the followup is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.

Of the core characters in the original series, Abe, Joan (of Arc), JFK, Mr. B and Scudworth are back voiced by the same actors; Gandhi, who was voiced by Michael McDonald, is not featured in the reboot, and Cleo, who was originally voiced by Christa Miller, will now be voiced by Iranian-American actor Mitra Jouhari.

The series’ new voice cast also includes Ayo Edebiri as Harriet; Vicci Martinez as Frida; Kelvin Yu as Confucius; Neil Casey as Topher Bus; Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea; Sam Richardson as Wesley; Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles; Al Madrigal as Frederico; Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil; Emily Maya Mills as Ethel Merman; Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering; Steve Kerr as Steve Kerr; and Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schneider.

From MTV Entertainment Studios, Clone High, which has a two-season order, is executive produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Bill Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, and Erik Durbin.

Stars Forte and Sullivan took the stage at WonderCon today alongside executive producers Chris Miller, Rivinoja and Erik Durbin to debut an exclusive first-look at the new series. You can see the images above and below.