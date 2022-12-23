Clive Davis says Whitney Houston had a ‘teenage, 1-year affair’ with her assistant Robyn Crawford, but said rumors that it pushed her toward addiction are ‘totally inaccurate’

Robyn Crawford and Whitney Houston circa 1988.Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Clive Davis said Whitney Houston and Robyn Crawford had a one-year affair when they were teenagers.

“They did have a teenage, one-year affair,” Davis said ahead of the Houston biopic premiere Friday.

Crawford had previously written about having a romantic relationship with Houston in a 2019 memoir.

Whitney Houston had a “teenage, one-year affair” with her longtime assistant, Robyn Crawford, according to music producer Clive Davis.

“They did have a teenage, one-year affair,” Davis told Extra ahead of the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” premiere Friday.

Davis said that Houston’s relationship with Crawford was not the catalyst for her addiction.

“There have been so many articles that have…attempted to trace her addiction to being a frustrated lesbian or never dated a man before Bobby, all of which was totally inaccurate,” Davis said, according to Extra.

He continued: “I know of several men that she dated before Bobby. I mean, she did see Jermaine Jackson for two years.”

It was long speculated that the pair had a romantic relationship after Crawford signed on to work for Houston in the 1980s. Crawford was tight-lipped about the rumors until the release of her 2019 memoir, “A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston,” in which she wrote about having a romantic relationship with Houston.

Crawford could not be immediately reached for comment.

Read the original article on Insider