NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers’ tough loss to the Clippers

Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers delivered another entertaining installment of the “Battle of L.A.”

Despite the absence of LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard due to respective injuries, both squads fought hard in a close fourth quarter. The Lakers had trailed by 17 in the third but rallied and even took the lead.

In the end, Anthony Davis’ floater at the buzzer rimmed out, which would’ve won the game for the Lakers.

After the game, Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., who scored 29 points with a 6-of-7 clip from deep, called the Lakers, among other teams, an average team (h/t: @TomerAzarly):

“I mean (expletive), both of them teams is pretty average from what I’ve seen. I don’t see either team being great teams.”

Morris answered a question about how his team is inspired to beat potential playoff teams despite not having Leonard or George playing, but the Lakers have not assembled consistent wins. However, James, Davis and Russell Westbrook have played just 16 games together 53 games into the season, so there has been little development chemistry-wise.

