Clippers made Patrick Beverley a ‘borderline disrespectful’ contract offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley appeared this week on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and The Three” podcast. In the episode, Beverley revealed that he felt that the Clippers made him a “disrespectful” contract offer before his departure. “We in the Western Conference Finals, something the team has never done,” he said. “Me being there from the beginning, I’m thinking that this contract extension, I’m thinking it’s going to be easy. I walk in and they throw me a number that I felt was borderline disrespectful.”

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Flat start for the Wolves, which isn’t surprising with Beverley and Vanderbilt both out.

Edwards takes it to the cup to try to get them going – 8:13 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt are OUT tonight. Sounds like just a rest situation. – 6:20 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Edwards, Russell and Nowell are in. Beverley and Vanderbilt out tonight, per Finch.

Edwards is excited to return, Finch says – 6:19 PM

Patrick Beverley @patbev21

Last night was a vibe🐺🐺❤️❤️ – 10:22 AM

Beverley did add though that he had an honest conversation with Clippers executive Lawrence Frank (whom Beverley called “my guy” and said that he loves to death) and that Frank told him to provide a list of teams he wanted to go to. Beverley said that Minnesota was among his top three destinations. The two-time All-Defensive Teamer Beverley was first traded to Memphis but eventually made his way to Minnesota where he is now a key cog for the No. 7-seeded Timberwolves. The Clippers did pretty well for themselves too, getting Eric Bledsoe in the Beverley trade, then flipping Bledsoe and Justise Winslow to Portland for Norman Powell and Robert Covington. -via Larry Brown Sports / March 11, 2022

When asked how he feels about the current state of the 76ers, Harris Sr. says, “they are doing pretty good without a point guard.” Harris Sr. says Patrick Beverly is high on his list to fill the point guard role for the 76ers for his toughness and his willingness to distribute the ball. -via Phl17.com / February 9, 2022

Chris Hine: Asked Patrick Beverley how he handles seeing his name pop up in trade rumors. His reply: “My check don’t change.” He added he loves it in Minnesota, reiterated how much he’s enjoyed it with the Timberwolves and wants to be around for a while. -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / February 4, 2022