Clippers losing optimism of a Kawhi Leonard return

AllClippers spoke to numerous sources within the Clippers organization and the team is beginning to lose optimism on a Kawhi Leonard return this season. This statement was previously echoed by Ty Lue in February when he stated that Kawhi Leonard is “probably not” coming back this season. Some on the team have been operating as if Kawhi Leonard will not return, however, a Paul George return seems far more likely.

Source: Farbod Esnaashari @ Sports Illustrated

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue after another Kawhi/PG progress question: “I’m tired of talking about that shit…” Would rather focus on who is playing right now. And adds that when they’re ready, they’re ready. – 8:53 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Ty Lue praising Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for helping behind the scenes, but no medical update. Ty mentioned he’s grown tired of questions about their return pic.twitter.com/hP4kDTlsCR – 8:52 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New pod with @Adam Mares on Jokic, the wide range of styles in the NBA, Kyrie dropping 50, my gut feeling that Kawhi will be back, the Russell Wilson trade, and so much more.

Please listen wherever you get your podcasts. Soon we will also have a video from the pod. Thanks Adam! – 8:11 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🗣 Kyrie dropping 50

🗣 Will Kawhi and PG return this season?

🗣 Darius Garland’s style of play

🗣 How Jokic is influencing the game

‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @Adam Mares: open.spotify.com/episode/4pvpnn… – 7:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about how it will be hard for LA to keep Malik Monk, Clippers planning to be without PG and Kawhi, John Wall back to Washington? and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K subscribers on the way!

youtu.be/PYwY_ctEpd0 – 7:18 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

🆕️ @TheAthletic

The last Clippers road game in the Pacific Time Zone was preceded by on court exhibitions by injured stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Return of both stars remains real possibility in near future. But Clippers have work to do now.

theathletic.com/3172519/2022/0… – 11:46 AM

Story continues

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Steph Curry came back after that late-first exit and has looked as fluid as ever. The Clippers look all out of sorts. Ty Lue has talked about this offense relying on everybody with no Kawhi, PG and Norm, but of course Reggie is the catalyst, and he’s started 0-5. – 11:03 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

TNT’s Chris Haynes says the Clippers are “being cautious and still aren’t issuing a timetable.” (My feed came back in the middle of his thought, though?!)

Seems like Ty Lue is ready to rule PG and Kawhi out of the playoffs if they can’t go in the regular season. – 10:29 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Kawhi Leonard is back working out pre-game in the @NewBalanceHoops Kawhi Two 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/3S4ASygCkn – 10:00 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Mikal Bridges Young Kawhi spider man meme and i won’t hear anything else about it – 9:32 PM

More on this storyline

Andrew Greif: On TNT, @Chris Haynes says still no timeline being offered by the Clippers on Kawhi and PG’s progress. Added Ty Lue told him he wouldn’t feel all that comfortable playing them in the postseason if they can’t ramp up in the regular season. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / March 9, 2022

Law Murray: Paul George is only able to shoot 17 feet in right now. Next MRI isn’t scheduled yet. But his ability to shoot today left a positive impression on coaching staff working with him. 5 weeks of regular season ball left after tomorrow friends -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 5, 2022

Law Murray: Luke Kennard says that this is the first time he’s seeing Paul George shoot “like this” as he gestures the right hand flick of the wrist -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 5, 2022