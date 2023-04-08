Clippers control their own destiny

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on Sunday. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day’s slate of games.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Milwaukee Bucks (58-23)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Boston Celtics (56-25)

Clinched No. 2 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 7 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

3. Philadelphia 76ers (53-28)

Clinched No. 3 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30)

Clinched No. 4 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

5. New York Knicks (47-34)

6. Brooklyn Nets (45-36)

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat (43-38)

Clinched No. 7 seed and play-in tournament game vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks

8. Atlanta Hawks (41-40)

9. Toronto Raptors (40-41)

Clinched No. 9 seed and play-in tournament game vs. No. 10 Chicago Bulls

10. Chicago Bulls (39-42)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Denver Nuggets (52-28)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Memphis Grizzlies (51-30)

Clinched No. 2 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 7 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

3. Sacramento Kings (48-32)

Clinched No. 3 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 6 seed (LAC, GSW, LAL, NOP or MIN)

4. Phoenix Suns (45-35)

Clinched No. 4 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 5 seed (LAC, GSW, LAL or NOP)

5. Los Angeles Clippers (42-38)

Remaining schedule : POR, @PHX

Highest possible finish : No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Lakers, Warriors

6. Golden State Warriors (42-38)

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. New Orleans Pelicans (42-39)

8. Los Angeles Lakers (42-39)

Remaining schedule : UTA

Highest possible finish : No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Warriors, Pelicans

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40)

Remaining schedule : @SAS, NOP

Highest possible finish : No. 6 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Lakers

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42)

Clinched No. 10 seed and play-in tournament game vs. No. 9 seed (LAC, GSW, LAL, NOP or MIN)

Saturday’s games of consequence (all times Eastern)