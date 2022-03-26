Clippers coach Ty Lue takes shot at Sixers stars for taking free throws

The Philadelphia 76ers are led by a star duo in the form of Joel Embiid and James Harden who are so tough to defend that all teams can truly do is foul them when they get a full head of steam.

Embiid is averaging 29.8 points per game while averaging 11.8 free throws per game while Harden is averaging 22.6 points and is averaging 9.9 free throws per game during his time in Philadelphia. The two of them are so tough to defend and the Sixers have been benefitting from what they can bring to the offensive end.

As they were getting ready to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, which turned out to be a 122-97 win for Philadelphia, coach Ty Lue was asked about what they can do to stop the star duo and Lue gave an interesting answer about how to stop them.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Lue has a good point in the way that they both get to the foul line, but at the same time, free throws are a part of the game. Embiid and Harden are so elite that they draw fouls and they make life so tough on the opposition. Drawing fouls is a skill and the two of them have mastered that.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden exploding in Sixers win over Clippers

Related

Sixers coach Doc Rivers reacts to the video tribute Clippers gave him

James Harden reacts to big game in Sixers road win over the Clippers

Ex-Sixers first-round pick Zhaire Smith gives update on his whereabouts