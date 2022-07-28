Climate protesters arrested outside of Congressional Baseball Game in DC

Climate protesters were arrested at the 87th annual Congressional Baseball Game and fundraiser Thursday night after trying to block the entrance to Nationals Park in Washington DC.

Three protesters were busted for unlawful entry at the stadium when dozens of demonstrators blocked the entrance, the DC Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News.

Several groups who organized the protest outside of the stadium were holding signs that read “This is a climate emergency.”

Just before the first pitch of the game, protesters moved to the front of the stadium’s center field gate to stop attendees from getting inside, according to the Washington Post.

Cops formed a police line to separate the crowd from the protesters. When two people crossed they were detained. A third protester was also later arrested. The disruption did not seem to have any real effect on attendees or the event.

The protesters told WaPo they supported, but were skeptical, over a deal reached on Wednesday by West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on legislation that would spend big on energy and climate issues while taxing higher earners and large corporations, according to WaPo.

Inside the stadium, protesters hung a large banner from the upper deck that read “They play ball while the world burns.”

After rumors of the protests spread ahead of the game on Wednesday, US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told Fox News in a statement that his department is “aware that demonstrators are planning to protest political issues at the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. Our mission is to protect the Members of Congress during this family event, so we have a robust security plan in place.”

The first Congressional Baseball Game took place in 1909 and has been held annually with intermittent breaks during The Great Depression and both World Wars.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), started the game on the mound for the Democrats, who were the home team Thursday night. He faced off against Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) who was on the hill for the Republicans.

Leading off for the GOP to a standing ovation was Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was shot by a left-wing zealot who opened fire on a GOP team baseball practice in Virginia June 2017. Three others were wounded in the attack when the gunman fired at least 50 rounds at the field from behind the third-base dugout.

Historically, the GOP leads the series 42 wins to the Dems’ 41 wins.