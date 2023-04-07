Climate change linked to more home runs in MLB, study claims

Hotter weather from climate change has played a role in the surge of home runs in Major League Baseball, and even more are expected in the future, according to a study published Friday.

Players hit at least 500 more homers between 2010 and 2019 — roughly 50 a year — because balls fly a greater distance in warmer air, according to a peer-reviewed paper by Dartmouth College researchers.

“Our results highlight the myriad ways that a warmer planet will restructure our lives, livelihoods, and recreation,” researchers wrote in the report, published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.

If the world continues to heat up, fans can expect 192 more long balls per season by 2050 and 467 more annually by 2100, according to the study.

“All else being equal, warmer air is less dense and a batted ball will carry farther,” the paper states. “Air density is inversely proportional to temperature.”

Ballparks expected to have the most heat-enhanced homers include Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Minnesota’s Target Field and Detroit’s Comerica Park, according to the study.

“Places like Wrigley Field will see a lot more home runs in the future, because it’s open air and a lot of games are played in the daytime,” Dartmouth doctoral student Christopher Callahan, who worked on the study, told NBC News.

“And so you get a ton of more [climate-affected] home runs there, but you’ll get a lot fewer in places where there are domes and the games are more frequently played in the evening to start with.”

By contrast, stadiums that likely won’t have to sweat it include indoor venues such as Miami’s LoanDepot Park, Houston’s Minute Maid Park and Phoenix’s Chase Field, the researchers said.





The number of homers in MLB have spiked in recent years. AP

Overall, the number of home runs in the league has risen dramatically since the 1990s, with a spike from 4,186 in 2014 to 6,776 in 2019.

But researchers also noted that a trend in the sport likely played a role in why players are knocking it out of the ballpark more often.

In recent years, home runs have become widely seen in the MLB as more efficient than so-called “small ball methods” such as stealing bases and hitting singles.

“Those other factors are definitely more responsible as of now than global warming,” Dartmouth doctoral student Christopher Callahan, who worked on the study, told NBC News. “Certainly the analytics revolution has played a major role.”

“We say that climate change has caused about 500 more home runs over the past 10 years but that’s only about 1% of home runs,” said Callahan, who authored the paper with Nathaniel Dominy, a professor of anthropology and others.

For the study, researchers reviewed 100,000 MLB games and 220,000 batted balls and found that “higher temperatures substantially increase home runs.”