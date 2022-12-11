Cliff collapses onto California beach in a massive roar of dust and rocks, video shows

Dramatic video shot by two California news helicopters shows a cliff collapsing onto a Palos Verdes Estates beach on the Southern California coast.

A KTTV video shows an enormous plume of rocks and dust plunging to the beach, while a KCBS video shows a pickup truck parked below the cliff being roughly shoved aside by the falling debris.

No one was injured in the 10 a.m. collapse Friday, Dec. 9, near Rosita Place, the city of Palos Verdes Estates said in a news release.

The beach has been closed while experts evaluate the safety of the area, the release said.

“We were sitting there calmly, and the next thing you know, there’s just dirt on the hillside and lots of smoke and dust flying through the air,” Tim French told KCBS.

