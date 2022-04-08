Cleveland Guardians trade Bradley Zimmer to Blue Jays for reliever Anthony Castro

The Guardians acquired relief pitcher Anthony Castro in a trade for outfielder Bradley Zimmer on Thursday. [Joshua Bessex/Associated Press]

The Guardians have played one game this season. And they’ve already made their first in-season trade.

After Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day, the team dealt outfielder Bradley Zimmer to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for reliever Anthony Castro.

Castro, a right-hander who turns 27 next week, posted a 4.74 ERA and 4.02 FIP with 32 strikeouts in 24⅔ innings last season with the Blue Jays. He has one minor league option remaining.

Zimmer, 29, finally showed some glimpses of the kind of potential that carried him to the majors last year, when he slugged three of the longest home runs by any Cleveland hitter since 2015.

But those glimpses were surrounded by long stretches of inconsistency and injuries that sidelined Zimmer for the better part of three years.

Zimmer was Cleveland’s first-round pick in the 2011 amateur draft, the 21st selection overall. He made his debut in 2017, hitting eight home runs and 15 doubles and stealing 18 bases in 101 games. He displayed an enticing mix of power, speed and defense, even if it came in an inconsistent package.

But Zimmer spent years even trying to get back to that level. A slew of injuries and setbacks, highlighted by a significant shoulder injury, had him relegated to either the team’s alternate facility in Goodyear, Arizona, or the minor leagues. He played in 34 major league games in 2018, nine in 2019 and 20 in 2020.

He went on a power surge last August, which included one home run that reached the rare territory of the second deck in right field. A few prodigious shots again reminded the team of what could be in there somewhere, but it was all surrounded with poor stretches.

The trade leaves the Guardians with Myles Straw, Steven Kwan, Oscar Mercado, Amed Rosario and potentially Franmil Reyes as options in the outfield. Coming into the season, it appeared as though Zimmer and Mercado were each entering their final chances to show they can stick in the majors with Cleveland. Zimmer, though, didn’t have much of a spot once Kwan emerged as another left-handed option.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians trade Bradley Zimmer to Blue Jays for Anthony Castro