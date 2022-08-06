Cleveland Guardians’ Franmil Reyes watches his RBI-single off New York Yankees relief pitcher Albert Abreu during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND — The Guardians designated Franmil Reyes for assignment and released Bobby Bradley on Saturday in a series of moves.

Reyes and Bradley had each struggled this season with Cleveland after being in the Opening Day starting lineup. Reyes was Cleveland’s designated hitter and batted fourth and Bradley was the Guardians’ first baseman and batted fifth in the opener on April 7 against the host Kansas City Royals.

That Opening Day lineup also included former Guardian Yu Chang starting at second base and hitting sixth.

Cleveland Guardians’ first baseman Bobby Bradley covers first base during a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, March 18, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

The Guardians also announced Saturday that it selected the contract of right-handed relief pitcher Jake Jewell from Class AAA Columbus and optioned right-handed starting pitcher Hunter Gaddis to Columbus.

Gaddis cleaned out his locker inside the Guardians clubhouse Saturday afternoon and departed to join the Clippers.

Guardians manager Terry Francona said right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale is set to return to the team and make a start Wednesday at Detroit against the Tigers.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Guardians designate Franmil Reyes for assignment