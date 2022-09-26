Cleveland Guardians clinch 2022 American League Central division

Cleveland Guardians’ Andres Gimenez, left, and Will Brennan (63) celebrate after Gimenez hit a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Guardians are atop the American League Central division for first time since 2018.

The youngest team in baseball entered the day with a magic number of one, meaning a Guardians win or a White Sox loss would clinch the division. While the Guardians held a 10-4 lead over the Texas Rangers in the ninth, the White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers 4-1, rendering Cleveland’s nine-game homestand to finish the regular season meaningless.

A ton of contact and aggressive base-running: Guardians’ brand puts playoff spot in sight

Under the new MLB postseason format, the Guardians are headed for the No. 3 seed in the American League. They’ll host the Wild Card series, a best-of-3 setup, with all three games being played at Progressive Field. The Houston Astros and New York Yankees, respectively, are likely to be the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds. Both will receive byes through the Wild Card Series.

The Guardians by age and service time are MLB’s youngest roster, with 16 players making their rookie debuts. In what was viewed by many outside the clubhouse as a likely transition year while the team leaned into both a youth movement and a severe payroll cut over the last few years, the Guardians instead rallied to take the division while the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins floundered and dealt with injuries.

The Guardians have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last few weeks, winning 18 of their last 21 games. The final homestand can now be used to line up the team’s pitching for the three-game Wild Card series.

Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill are the probable starters to pitch in the three-game series this week against Tampa Bay, and the trio is expected to line up in that order in a Wild Card series.

Sunday’s victory gave the Guardians their 11th AL Central title since the division was created in 1994. Under manager Terry Francona (since 2013), Cleveland has won four division titles (2016, 2017, 2018, 2022) and made the playoffs six times (Wild Card appearances in 2013, 2020).

Sunday’s clinch completes a rather stunning turnaround in which the Guardians won 18 of their last 21 games to leave the other AL Central contenders behind in resounding fashion. At the end of May, FanGraphs’ projections had the Guardians with a 5.7 percent chance to win the division.

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario, right, tosses the ball to third baseman Gabriel Arias for an out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Impressive three-week run by Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians and Twins were tied for first in the AL Central on Sept. 4 with 68-64 records, and the White Sox were third with a 67-67 record.

Three weeks later when play ended Sunday, the Guardians (86-67) held a 10 game lead over the White Sox (76-77) and a 12 game lead over the Twins (74-79).

Cleveland Guardians outfielders Steven Kwan, left, and Myles Straw, right, walk to the dugout together after scoring on a Texas Rangers throwing error during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The Guardians won nine out of their final 10 games against the Twins, including a three-game sweep in Minnesota and four out of five games in Cleveland in September.

Cleveland swept a three-game series in Chicago against the White Sox last week.

The Guardians won the season series over the Twins (13-6) and the White Sox (12-7).

Steven Kwan provides the power Sunday for Cleveland Guardians

Rookies Steven Kwan, Oscar Gonzalez, Gabriel Arias and Tyler Freeman made an impact Sunday in the 10-4 win over the Rangers.

Four of Kwan’s career-high five RBIs Sunday came on his first career grand slam in the eighth inning.

Cleveland Guardians’ Tyler Freeman, right, scores on a single by Steven Kwan during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Kwan and Gonzalez each hit an RBI single in the third. The Guardians also scored in the inning via a fielder’s choice and an error to lead 4-0.

Arias contributed a two-run triple in the sixth to make it 6-2.

Freeman finished with two hits and scored two runs.

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale throws home during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Aaron Civale allowed two runs on three hits in five innings. Civale (3-6) is 21-0 in his career when provided at least three runs of support. He struck out seven and walked none throwing 75 pitches in his second start since returning from the injured list following forearm inflammation.

Ryan Lewis can be reached at [email protected] Read more about the Guardians at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/cleveland-guardians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis. Michael Beaven contributed to this article.

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Tyler Freeman, right, smiles and throws the ball after catching a line drive during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Clinched: Guardians secure 2022 American League Central division title