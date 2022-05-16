Cleveland Guardians acquire Yohan Ramirez from Mariners

Cleveland Guardians acquire Yohan Ramirez from Mariners

by

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez throws against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Guardians have announced the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramirez from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Ramirez will be optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Reliever James Karinchak has been transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Ramirez.

Same approach: Andres Gimenez, with consistent approach, becoming a regular contributor in Guardians lineup

Across three seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Ramirez has posted a 3.97 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings. This season, he owns a 7.56 ERA in 8 1/3 innings. Ramirez was a Rule 5 Draft selection from the Houston Astros.

Karinchak has yet to make his season debut after being sidelined with a strained muscle in his back.

Ryan Lewis can be reached at [email protected] Read more about the Guardians at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/cleveland-guardians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians complete trade with Mariners, acquire Yohan Ramirez