Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Will Benefit From Russia’s Ukraine War. Here’s Why.

Cleveland-Cliffs could benefit from a shortage of steel.

stock is JPMorgan’s top pick in the steel sector, the investment bank said Thursday, as Russia’s war on Ukraine hits global supply for steel. Cleveland-Cliffs stock is gaining.

In a Thursday report, JPMorgan analyst Michael Glick noted that “Russia’s invasion a month ago nearly instantly set off a butterfly effect across thesteel markets,” with the impact only beginning to be felt in North America. When the invasion began, steel exports from Russia and Ukraine almost immediately stopped, while demand in North America is set to grow. That could push steel prices up to $1,500 a ton for 2022. “If we don’t see a resumption in Black Seaexports in the coming quarters, which is our base case, it’s hard to see what isgoing to supply that demand,” Glick writes.