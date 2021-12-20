When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength.

One stock that fits that bill is Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 76 to 83 Monday.







This proprietary rating tracks technical performance by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that indicates how a stock’s price performance over the last 52 weeks matches up against the rest of the market.

Over 100 years of market history shows that the stocks that go on to make the biggest gains tend to have an 80 or better RS Rating in the early stages of their moves.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock is not currently showing a potential buy point. See if the stock goes on to form a sound pattern that could spark a new run.

Earnings growth rose last quarter from 0% to 5,725%, but the top line fell from 362% to 265%.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock earns the No. 6 rank among its peers in the Steel-Producers industry group. Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Grupo Simec (SIM) are also among the group’s highest-rated stocks.

