Cleveland Cavaliers’ rookie Evan Mobley sprains left ankle

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley (4) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have only seven games remaining in the regular season and may have to move forward without leading Rookie of the Year candidate Evan Mobley.

Center/forward Mobley left in the second quarter of Monday night’s 107-101 victory over the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a sprained left ankle.

The third overall pick from USC, Mobley landed on the foot of the Magic’s Franz Wagner and went down along the baseline near the Cavs bench. Wagner came over to check on Mobley before Mobley departed with athletic trainer Steve Spiro with 5:11 remaining in the quarter and the Cavs leading 47-35.

Mobley had six points, three rebounds and an assist in 13 minutes.

Coming in, Mobley and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz were the only two players in the league averaging at least 15 points, eight rebounds, 1.5 blocks and shooting at least .500 from the field. After the game, Mobley’s averages dropped to 14.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and .506 shooting in 67 games (all starts).

When Cavs five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love was asked about Mobley’s ankle, Love said, “I think he rolled it pretty good.” Coach J.B. Bickerstaff had no additional information afterward.

“Hopefully he will be back sooner rather than later,” Love said. “Definitely has gutted us to lose Evan, whether it be for a game, two games, three games, whatever it may be. We just need to keep fighting and hope he recovers quickly and can be back out there with us because he means so much to the team.”

Orlando Magic’s Markelle Fultz (20) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Mobley leads all rookies in double-doubles with 20, tying for the fifth most by a rookie in franchise history. He has blocked at least one shot in 54 games, the second most in the league behind Jaren Jackson Jr. (67 games), in his fourth season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Cavs (42-33) have been plagued by injuries. First-time All-Star Allen fractured his left middle finger on March 6 and missed his 11th consecutive game Monday and backup point guard Rajon Rondo (sprained right ankle) sat out his eighth.

“Winning tonight in the fashion that we did, winning ugly, but losing Evan definitely hurts,” Love said. “Will he be out for a lengthy amount of time? I don’t know. Having Evan and Do and Dean Wade and Ricky [Rubio] and Collin [Sexton] and J.A., there’s so many guys that we’ve had to fight through. When we’re whole we’re just much better.”

The Cavs began the season with a unique three big man lineup of 7-foot Mobley, 6-foot-11 Allen and 7-foot forward Lauri Markkanen.

Markkanen had to be helped off the floor with 8:59 left in the third quarter against the Magic after bumping knees with another player. He returned to action with 9:50 remaining and the score tied 85-all and finished with 20 points in 29 minutes.

Bickerstaff said afterward that Markkanen is dealing with multiple injuries.

“There was a fortitude about him, understanding how important this is,” Bickerstaff said. “He’s been a guy if you look over the last six or seven games, he’s brought it. He’s been dealing with a bunch of stuff, but he’s never made an excuse about it. He just figures out a way to get out there and play and help us. Gets his treatment on the off days and then shows up again to do the same thing.”

Orlando Magic’s Franz Wagner (22) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Forward Lamar Stevens took a hard fall with 4:07 remaining in the third quarter when he went high for a layup and was fouled by Mo Bamba. Stevens suffered a wrist injury, but remained in the game.

Earlier in the day, forward Dean Wade underwent season-ending meniscus surgery on his right knee after missing the previous seven games.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley hurt against Orlando Magic