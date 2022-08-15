Cleveland Browns trying to adjust to loss of center Nick Harris

BEREA − Joel Bitonio could only express his regret. The Browns All-Pro left guard knows there’s nothing he can do to change Nick Harris’ unfortunate circumstance that has the third-year center likely staring down a lost season.

“Anytime you lose a player at any point of the season, it’s tough,” Bitonio said. “But he worked so hard this offseason and had an opportunity to be a starter in the NFL and you got out like that, second play of preseason Game 1 is not easy. It’s really tough.

“But I know he’s going to bounce back, and that’s the character he has. He’s going to put his head down and work. He’s in pretty good spirits for … obviously he’s disappointed but ready to attack his next chapter.”

Bitonio was watching from the sidelines Friday night when Harris’ right knee buckled under the bull-rush of the Jaguars defensive line on the second play of the game. He was carted off the field and later underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Saturday that it was likely Harris would require season-ending surgery on the knee. Neither he nor the organization had any update on the status of the 2020 sixth-round draft pick out of Washington.

The status of who now takes the place of Harris, who was expected to be the starting center, is also uncertain for the long term. On Friday night, it was Ethan Pocic, a sixth-year pro, who took his place.

Pocic was also in that spot on Sunday afternoon, when the Browns took to the practice field for the first time since Friday night. However, despite having started 41 of the 59 games in which he played for the Seattle Seahwaks in his previous five seasons, he neither relished the way he moved into that spot on the depth chart, nor necessarily talked like a player who felt like he would be in that spot for the duration of the upcoming season.

“The way I see it, man, this is the NFL,” said Pocic, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know if they’re going to bring someone in or whatnot, but I can tell you I’m just going to prepare one day at a time. I’ve been in this league five years, so I know how things work. I know you’re always competing, you know what I’m saying? So that’s my outlook, and I think competition makes you better. I really do. We’re always competing, whoever it is.”

Cleveland Browns assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters works with center Ethan Pocic during training camp on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 in Berea.

If not Pocic, then whom? One name that has come up repeatedly since Harris’ injury is the player under who he learned the last two seasons is JC Tretter.

Tretter spent the previous five seasons as the ironman of Browns players, starting all 80 of the games in which he played for the team in that span. The only game he missed came last Christmas, when COVID-19 sidelined him for a game against his old team, the Green Bay Packers.

The Browns released Tretter in the offseason, ostensibly as a salary-cap casualty. They saved $8.23 million against the cap but his role as president of the NFL Players Association, which he became in 2020, often led to differences of opinion between he and management, both team-wise and league-wise.

Tretter, 31, has remained unemployed by NFL teams since being released by the Browns in March. That’s despite being the fourth-best center in run block win rate at 72%, per Next Gen Stats.

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) and guard Joel Bitonio block as quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

“I don’t hear those conversations all the time, but I think when you have a guy that’s a top-five, top-10 center in the league, and he’s not on a roster and he’s the NFLPA president, maybe some of the owners don’t appreciate what he brings to the table on certain topics where he’s trying to protect player safety and things of that nature,” Bitonio said of Tretter. “It seems a little suspicious to me but, again, I don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors. I don’t know what his conversations have been with teams and stuff, but just from an outside perspective usually players that are close to the top of their game get picked up. Teams want to win in this league, so it’s an interesting topic for sure.”

The Browns aren’t the only team in the league dealing with the loss of a starting center this preseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost starting center, Ryan Jensen, to a knee injury on the second day of training camp.

The Buccaneers have turned to second-year pro Robert Hainsey to fill the void left by the Pro Bowler’s loss. The Browns, for now at least, are riding with Pocic.

“He is a good offensive lineman,” said Stefanski, who deflected questions about the possibility of adding Tretter or any other veteran interior lineman. “He is going to do what he is told. When [offensive line coach] Bill [Callahan] tells him go in there, he will go in.”

Harris to Pocic actually increases the amount of past starting experience at the position. The latter has started 40 regular-season games and one playoff game with the Seahawks. The former had two total starts — one of which came at guard — in 23 career games entering this season.

Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic, left, lines up during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Pocic also brings a different element to the center position than Harris: size. Pocic is a towering 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, Harris is 6-1, 293 pounds.

“I would say length — arm length — and being able to cover more ground,” Pocic said of where that height benefits him. “Just that stuff, I’m a little different for being a taller center. So you’ve got to take the advantages and make them strengths.”

Bitonio got fairly comfortable working alongside another tall center during the five years he played alongside of the 6-4 Tretter. He acknowledged there’s some adjustment due to where the center holds the ball, which creates an adjustment with depth and splits, as well as just dealing with the possibility of wider steps from a taller person.

It’s not, though, like Sunday was the first time the two lined up next to each other. There’s been opportunities ever since Pocic arrived for his line mates, especially his two guards, Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, to get adjusted to each other.

“In individual and all that stuff you get reps all the time with different centers and different tackles, so you get to work on it,” Bitonio said. “And he’s gotten a few reps with the first team. He’s an experienced guy, got a bunch of starts in his book.

“He sits next to me in meetings, so we talk about calls and things like that. He has a lot of experience. He did pretty good when he got in the other day, and I think he’s ready for the opportunity.”

It’s just an opportunity that Bitonio — and everyone else with the Browns, really — wished had come about in a completely different way.

