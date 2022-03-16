Cleveland Browns land Pro Bowl return specialist Jakeem Grant on three-year deal

Chicago Bears wide receiver Jakeem Grant (17) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions.

The Browns haven’t had an electric return man since Josh Cribbs and Travis Benjamin combined to provide a dynamic threat on special teams from 2005-15.

Jakeem Grant has the track record to change that.

The Browns and Grant agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $13.8 million with incentives, a league source said early Wednesday morning, confirming an NFL Network report.

Grant, 29, will become an unrestricted free agent at 4 p.m. Wednesday, when free agency officially starts and contracts can be signed.

Grant, formerly of the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time last season as a return specialist.

In 15 games, he returned 26 punts for 309 yards (11.9 average, ranked third in the NFL) and a touchdown and 23 kickoffs for 539 yards (23.4 average, ranked 11th in the league). As a wide receiver, he caught 11 passes on 17 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Tracking Cleveland’s pursuit: Browns meet with Deshaun Watson on Tuesday as trade possibility ramps up

Marla Ridenour column: Browns the epitome of hypocrisy with pursuit of Texans’ Deshaun Watson

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 12: Jakeem Grant #17 of the Chicago Bears runs with the football after a reception against Rasul Douglas #29 of the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of the NFL game at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Goodbye, Browns?: Baker Mayfield writes letter to fans: “I have no clue what happens next”

In 2016, the Dolphins drafted Grant in the sixth round out of Texas Tech. Last season, the Dolphins traded him to the Bears on Oct. 5 for a 2023 sixth-round choice. The trade happened amid a rough start to the season for Grant, who muffed a punt and fumbled deep in the red zone in Week 2 and Week 4 losses.

In Grant’s six NFL seasons, he has appeared in 81 regular-season games, returning 119 punts for 1,228 yards (10.3 average) and four touchdowns and 110 kickoffs for 2,699 yards (24.5 average) and two touchdowns. He has also caught 100 passes on on 161 targets for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 17 carries for 76 yards (4.5 average) and a touchdown.

Grant, listed as 5-foot-7 and 172 pounds, was voted Associated Press second-team All Pro each of the past two seasons.

Story continues

Cleveland finished near the bottom last season in one facet of the game: Rick Gosselin ranks Browns special teams 30th in NFL

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) looks on from the field prior the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Oct. 3, 2021.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at [email protected].

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns, Jakeem Grant agree to three-year deal in free agency