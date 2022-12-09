Cleveland Browns’ injury report includes Amari Cooper, Denzel Ward, David Njoku

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper catches a touchdown pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Tre Flowers defends.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, who had a season-best 131 receiving yards in Cleveland’s 32-13 Week 8 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, did not practice Wednesday and was a limited participant Thursday because of a hip injury.

Cooper, who also threw an interception on a failed trick play in that game, was among several Cleveland starters who were limited participants Thursday, along with receiver David Bell (thumb), tight end David Njoku (knee) and cornerback Denzel Ward (ankle/illness).

Earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that linebacker Sione Takitaki, who had 13 tackles and forced a Joe Burrow fumble in Cleveland on Oct. 31, will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Two players were added to the Cincinnati Bengals’ injury report Thursday as limited participants: receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf). Bengals running back Joe Mixon is expected to return after clearing concussion protocol.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Browns’ injury report includes Amari Cooper, Denzel Ward, David Njoku