Cleveland Browns draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Cleveland Browns:

Round 3 (No. 68 overall, from Texans) – Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State: Tough guy who might have to make his mark on special teams before cracking the corner rotation. Draft tracker

Round 3 (78)

Round 3 (99, special compensatory)

Round 4 (108, from Texans)

Round 4 (118)

Round 4 (124, from Eagles through Texans)

Round 6 (202, from Cowboys)

Round 7 (223, from Lions)

Round 7 (246, from Bills)

Cleveland Browns’ last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 26 overall): Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

2020 (No. 10 overall): Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Alabama

2019 (No. 46 overall): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

2018 (No. 1 overall): Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2017 (No. 1 overall): Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

