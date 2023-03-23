Cleveland Browns’ draft pick order updated after Elijah Moore trade with New York Jets

The NFL has announced the official seven-round order for the draft.

The Browns’ trade with the New York Jets didn’t change the quantity of picks they own in April’s draft. However, it certainly changed when they’ll finally get on the clock for the first time.

As part of the deal that brought receiver Elijah Moore to Cleveland, the Browns sent their second-round pick, No. 42, to New York. They did receive, in exchange, the Jets’ third-round pick, which is No. 74.

The Browns will still have eight picks. However, they will wait until the third round before their first pick.

The NFL originally announced the seven-round order for the draft on March 10.

The Browns don’t have a first-round pick for the second consecutive year, as their No. 12 overall pick goes to the Houston Texans as part of last year’s trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson. They currently only have two picks on the second day of the draft, which encompasses rounds two and three, with their original third-round pick — No. 73 overall — also going to the Texans in the Watson deal.

Cleveland picked up three draft picks either through compensatory picks or trades. Its lone third-round pick, No. 98 overall, was a compensatory pick awarded by the NFL when Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired by the Minnesota Vikings to be their general manager in 2022.

The Browns also gained a fourth-round pick, No. 126 overall, as part of a trade of picks with the Vikings last year. They also picked up a fifth-round pick, No. 140, from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for safety Troy Hill.

When do the Browns make their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Here’s the complete list of Browns draft picks in April:

Round 3, No. 74 (from New York Jets)

Round 3, No. 98 (compensatory)

Round 4, No. 111

Round 4, No 126 (from Minnesota Vikings)

Round 5, No. 140 (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 5, No. 142

Round 6, No. 190

Round 7, No. 229

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns’ eight draft picks updated after deal with Jets