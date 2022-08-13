Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris leaves preseason opener on cart

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris works on drills with coach Bill Callahan during OTA practice on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Berea.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Browns suffered a significant injury on the second play of the preseason opener in Jacksonville as center Nick Harris sustained a right knee injury.

Harris’ leg buckled as he was being bull-rushed by Jaguar defenders on the play. After a few minutes on the ground, the cart was brought out to take him to the locker room.

The announcement in the press box was that it is a knee injury and Harris wouldn’t return to the game. Coach Kevin Stefanski said afterwards that Harris would undergo an MRI on Saturday.

Ethan Pocic came in at center for Harris. Pocic was acquired as a free agent this offseason from Seattle.

Contact Chris at [email protected]

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris carted off field