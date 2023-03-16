Cleveland Browns adding to defensive line depth with former Cowboys DT Trysten Hill

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) picks up a first down as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (72) helps make the stop on Nov. 25, 2021.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has clearly zeroed in on what the Browns’ biggest area of need was coming into the free-agency period.

A league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal on Thursday the Browns will sign former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill to a free-agent contract. The exact terms were not immediately known.

Hill becomes the fourth defensive lineman the Browns have agreed to terms with this week. They officially announced the signings of former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and former Houston Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on Wednesday, the same day they agreed to terms with former Raiders and 49ers defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr.

The 25-year-old Hill and Hurst both fit into a similar category. Both are fairly young defensive linemen who haven’t necessarily established themselves, but the Browns obviously think both are worth taking a swing on in the hopes of finding a diamond in the rough to bolster what was the team’s weakest link last season.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) reaches over the goal line to score a touchdown after getting through Dallas Cowboys’ Xavier Woods (25), Joe Thomas (48), and Trysten Hill (72) on Oct. 4, 2020.

Hill was a second-round draft pick in 2019 out of Central Florida by the Cowboys. He played in 25 games with Dallas before it released him after the Nov. 1 trade deadline last year, at which time the Arizona Cardinals picked him up.

In six games with the Cardinals before going on season-ending injured reserve with a knee sprain, Hill had a sack, six combined tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. He had six combined tackles, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in seven games with the Cowboys last season.

For his career, the 6-foot-3, 308-pound Hill has 39 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. He did play in one playoff game in 2021 with Dallas, recording two tackles.

