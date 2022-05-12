Cleveland Browns 2022 schedule revealed

The NFL revealed the full 2022 schedule for all 32 teams in a primetime spectacle on the in-house network. We now know all the dates and sequence of opponents for the Cleveland Browns in the upcoming year. All 17 games are set, with the times (the NFL has some flexibility on times) and locations.

The Browns have eight home games and nine road dates. They will face the three AFC North foes twice, with divisional schedule games against all the teams from the AFC East and NFC South in common with the Bengals, Steelers and Ravens.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Cleveland Browns schedule for the 2022 season!

Week 1 – at Carolina Panthers – Sep. 11th 1PM

Week 2 – New York Jets – Sep. 18th 1PM

Week 3 – Pittsburgh Steelers – Thursday Night Football – Sep. 22nd 8:15PM

Week 4 – at Atlanta Falcons – Oct. 2nd 1PM

Week 5 – Los Angeles Chargers – Oct. 9th 1PM

Week 6 – New England Patriots – Oct. 16th 1PM

Week 7 – at Baltimore Ravens – Oct. 23rd 1PM

Week 8 – Cincinnati Bengals – Monday Night Football – Oct. 31st 8:15PM

Week 9 – Bye Week

Week 10 – at Miami Dolphins – Nov. 13th 1PM

Week 11 – at Buffalo Bills – Nov. 20th 1PM

Week 12 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Nov. 27th 1PM

Week 13 – at Houston Texans – Dec. 4th 1PM

Week 14 – at Cincinnati Bengals – Dec. 11th 1PM

Week 15 – Baltimore Ravens – Dec. 17th or 18th (To Be Determined)

Week 16 – New Orleans Saints – Dec. 24th 1PM

Week 17 – at Washington Commanders Jan. 1st 1PM

Week 18 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – Jan. 7th or 8th (TBD)

