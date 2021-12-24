Cleveland at Green Bay Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Cleveland at Green Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, December 25

Cleveland at Green Bay How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 25

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

How To Watch: FOX/NFL Network

Record: Cleveland (7-7), Green Bay (11-3)

Cleveland at Green Bay Game Preview

Why Cleveland Will Win

The Browns are slowly starting to get their parts back.

They’re hardly all back full, and they’re losing guys as they’re bringing others back, but they should be more functional than the version that lost to the Raiders 16-14 last week.

Even with all of the issues, this is still a strong defensive team that should be able to keep the Packer offense from going off. Green Bay is shooting for a bigger, better seed, but it already clinched the division and a playoff spot. If there’s even a blip of a letdown, the Brown defense that’s been solid against the run and great at taking the ball away should take over.

Why Green Bay Will Win

Yeah, there are still issues with the Browns.

Even though the team is slowly coming back, there’s still going to be a continuity issue. Between practice time and consistency, the machine isn’t going to start humming again in a hurry.

This was hardly a Brown offensive juggernaut before all of the problems. The team scores more than 14 points just once over the last five games and haven’t scored more than 17 in seven of the last nine games.

The passing attack isn’t there to keep up if Aaron Rodgers and company go off early, and the easy points shouldn’t come on takeaways – Green Bay doesn’t turn the ball over.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect methodical rather than sensational.

Green Bay has settled into a nice groove over the last month, but it’s not razor-sharp. The offense is making up for a defense that’s slipping against the run, and the Browns should be able to run just well enough to keep this from getting brutally ugly.

Cleveland at Green Bay Prediction, Line

Green Bay 27, Cleveland 16

Line: Green Bay -7.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: Football on Christmas Day

1: Any present anyone is running out to get you at the last second

