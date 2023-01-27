Clemson’s Brevin Galloway out after undergoing emergency testicular torsion surgery

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway passes the ball during the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 72-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway will be sidelined for the forseeable future after he sustained a rather unique, and unfortunate, injury on Thursday.

Galloway revealed on his Instagram story on Thursday night that he had sustained testicular torsion after a workout, which led him to emergency surgery.

While there may have been some post-surgery drugs involved, Galloway appeared to be rather upbeat about the whole thing while describing the situation on his Instagram story.

Warning: Galloway’s video contains a mildly NSFW description of his injury

“So this morning I went to lift,” Galloway said on his story. “I came back. I took a nap. I woke up from my nap, [and] my balls and my nutsack were exploded. Now, I go to the doctor, I have surgery. Three hours later, my balls are reduced to their normal size.

“I don’t know what happened to my balls. I guess they were trying to be like basketballs, but we’ve made it. Now I’m going to be spoiled for the next 48 hours, and I will be back in a uniform shortly. Go Tigers. I love Clemson.”

Clemson coach Brad Bronwell saw Galloway’s description, and wanted very little to do with it.

Galloway, however, seemed to have no regrets about his post. By Friday afternoon, he shared he was already talking with an underwear company about a potential deal.

It’s unclear how long Galloway will be sidelined. Clemson will take on Florida State next on Saturday before traveling to Boston College on Tuesday.

Galloway has averaged 10.6 points and 2.6 assists per game this season, his first with the program after transferring in from Boston College, where he landed after a four-year run at Charleston. No. 24 Clemson is currently leading the ACC at 17-4.