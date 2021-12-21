The early signing period may have come and gone, but the Oklahoma Sooners aren’t done adding players with National Signing Day a little over a month away. Per SoonerScoop.com’s Bob Przybylo, Jaren Kanak’s enrolled at the University of Oklahoma.

After Brent Venables was named the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, it didn’t take long for Kanak’s name to come up as a potential flip. Just last week, Clemson Insider for 247Sports put in a crystal ball projection for Kanak to the Sooners as well.

While Venables was adamant that he wasn’t interested in attempting to flip commitments from his former team, Kanak looked to be heading Venables way whether he was receuited to OU by the new head coach or not.

Brandon Drumm of OUInsider reported Dec. 17 that the flip was only a matter of time. Drumm — who has now reported Kanak will be put on financial aid until Feb. 3, where he will then sign a letter of intent — said that Kanak has always made it clear he wanted to play for Venables because of his success coaching defensive players. Venables also molded former Clemson linebacker and Olathe, Kansas, native Isaiah Simmons into a first-round NFL Draft pick. – Riley Gates, 247Sports

This is a big addition for the Oklahoma Sooners who’ve already added four-star linebackers Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis to their 2022 recruiting class. This gives the Sooners a really strong linebacker group for Brent Venables and Ted Roof to build their defense.

Though Jaren Kanak can’t officially sign his letter of intent to play for the Sooners, this makes the commitments flip all but official.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

List

Oklahoma Sooners 2022 Recruiting Class Commitment Tracker