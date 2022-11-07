Clémence Poésy & Adam Nagaitis Join Norman Reedus In ’The Walking Dead’ Spinoff – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Clémence Poésy (The Essex Serpent) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) are set as leads opposite Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, AMC’s spinoff from its flagship drama. This marks British actor Nagatis’ return to AMC where he previously starred in The Terror.

Set after the series conclusion of TWD, the Reedus-led offshoot finds the zombie apocalypse fan favorite transported across the Atlantic to France and a whole new level of a world gone mad.

Fresh actor Poesy will play the female lead Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group, who joins forces with Daryl (Reedus) on a journey across France and finds herself confronting her dark past in Paris.

Nagaitis protrays Quinn, a displaced Brit who has become powerful in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer and the owner of the Demimonde, a sexy underground nightclub.

Originally intended to star fellow TWD alum Melissa McBride alongside Reedus, the spinoff saw the actress exit the project in April. Almost simultaneously, TWD showrunner Angela Kang shifted from being the showrunner on Daryl Dixon to an EP, and longtime ER showrunner David Zabel was brought on board.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, set to premiere next year, follows previous spinoffs Fear The Walking Dead, Walking Dead: The World Beyond and the most recent Tales of the Walking Dead. There are two additional new spinoffs in the works focused on hugely popular characters from the mothership series: New York-set The Walking Dead: Dead City starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffery-Dean Morgan reprising their Morgan and Negan characters, respectively, and the other focused on the Rick and Michonne characters, played by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

The Walking Dead concludes its 11th and final season on November 20.

Poésy can be seen starring as Stella Ransome in Apple’s The Essex Serpent. She also portrayed Francoise Gilot in Genius: Picasso. Her recent film credits include Tenet, Resistance and Beyond the Horizon. She’s repped by Agence Adequat in France, DO Mgmt, United Agents in the UK and MGMT Entertainment.

Nagaitis is known for his roles as Cornelius Hickey in The Terror and as Vasily Ignatenko on HBO’s Chernobyl miniseries. His most film credits include Gunpowder Milkshake and The Last Duel. He’s repped by Curtis Brown, Verve, Anonymous Content and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.