Rebel Wilson hosted the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 on March 13. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Host Rebel Wilson opened the U.K.’s BAFTA film awards by making jokes about her recent weight loss, James Bond, the coronavirus pandemic and J.K. Rowling’s controversial statements about the transgender community.

The Australian film star took to the stage in a sparkly red gown and said: “I might look a bit different from the last time you saw me here. That was me two years ago and since then I’ve done quite a transformation — I hope J.K. Rowling still approves.”

Wilson, who shed more than 70 pounds after kicking off her self-proclaimed “year of health” in 2020, joked that her slim-down would help her out in Hollywood.

“Everyone is asking me, why did you lose weight? Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson,” she told attendees at the U.K. equivalent to the Oscars.

She continued: “I didn’t lose weight just to get a guy, I did it to get more acting roles.

“Now I can play the non-funny love interest in an Adam Sandler film.”

Wilson also joked that she would be taking over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, quipping that, “because of the gender pay gap I actually won’t be 007, I’ll be 004.5 “