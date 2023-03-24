‘Clean Slate’ Adds D.K. Uzoukwu, Telma Hopkins, Jay Wilkison & Norah Murphy – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: D.K. Uzoukwu, Telma Hopkins, Jay Wilkison, and Norah Murphy have joined the cast of Amazon Freevee’s Clean Slate as series regulars. They join previously announced stars, Laverne Cox and George Wallace.

Uzoukwu will play Louis, a closeted gay choir director at the local church who the older female congregants insist on trying to fix up. He’s a close childhood friend of Desiree (Cox), and the only person who gives her a genuinely heartfelt welcome home.

Hopkins will play Ella, Louis’ mother, a no-nonsense jack-of-all-trades who has known Harry (Wallace) for much longer than either of them would like to admit. She lives with Louis and is fully aware her son is gay, but they haven’t talked about it.

Wilkison will play Mack, a ruggedly handsome white man from the wrong side of the tracks who has spent some time in prison. Harry’s confidant at the car wash and the single father of Opal, an 11-year-old that keeps him on his toes.

Murphy will play Opal Simmons, Mack’s confident and industrious tween daughter who works alongside her father at the carwash when she’s not plotting to become the next billionaire. She bonds with Desiree over her dreams of one day getting out of Mobile.

Clean Slate follows old-school and outspoken car wash owner, Harry Slate who is thrilled his estranged child is finally returning home to Alabama after 17 years away. However, Harry has a lot of soul-searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as the determined, proud, trans woman, Desiree.

Cox and Wallace wrote the story with Dan Ewen, who penned the feature film Playing with Fire. Ewen, who wrote the pilot script, executive produces with Cox and Act III’s Lear and Brent Miller. Wallace and Paul Hilepo are producers.

Uzoukwu is repped by Elevate Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson; Hopkins is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Innovative Artists; Wilkison is represented by KMR Talent; Murphy is represented by A3 Artists Agency, J Pervis Talent Agency, and Stagecoach Entertainment.