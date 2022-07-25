Clayton Kershaw distraught after Darin Ruf’s homer ties Giants-Dodgers game

Kershaw distraught after Ruf’s homer ties Giants-Dodgers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants didn’t make it easy for Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who didn’t hide his emotions when San Francisco tied the game 4-4 in the top half of the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

Kershaw and the Dodgers were going for the sweep of their bitter rivals, but after giving up a hit to Wilmer Flores, it seemed as though the 34-year-old knew that it would come back to bite him with his reaction.

Afterward, the Los Angeles ace gave up a game-tying two-run home run to first baseman Darin Ruf, and by his reaction, he knew that it was gone as soon as it left the bat.

Furthermore, it was Kershaw’s last batter before manager Dave Roberts lifted him from the game following the Ruf homer in favor Yency Almonte. If the Dodgers fail to sweep the Giants, Kershaw likely will look back at the fifth inning as the turning point in the game.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast