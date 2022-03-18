Report: Claude Giroux nixed potential Bruins trade before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is perhaps the best player rumored to be available with Monday’s 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline approaching.

The veteran forward is in the final year of his contract and, with the Flyers not a contender to make the playoffs, there’s a strong possibility Giroux will be dealt so he can chase his first Stanley Cup title.

That pursuit reportedly won’t be happening in Boston.

Should Bruins pay this reported asking price for a Hampus Lindholm trade?

Anthony SanFilippo of Crossing Broad reported Thursday night that the Flyers were looking over offers for Giroux from the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers and Boston Bruins. Giroux nixed deals to New York and Boston.

The Bruins’ interest in Giroux is far from a surprise. Two of Boston’s primary needs to address at the trade deadline are No. 2 center and right wing. Giroux is capable of excelling offensively in either position. He’s no longer an elite player but remains a quality scorer.

But Giroux has full control over this process with the no-movement clause in his contract that allows him to veto any trade. If he’s looking at which teams give him the best chance to win the Stanley Cup, Florida and Colorado should be higher on that list than Boston or New York. The Panthers are loaded at every position and the Avs arguably are the league’s best team. The Bruins are capable of being a Cup contender, too, but it’s easy to see why some players might view the Avalanche and Panthers ahead of Boston.

Ranking Bruins’ best assets to use at 2022 NHL trade deadline

The last time a high-profile player said no to the Bruins before the trade deadline came in 2013. The Bruins and Calgary Flames reportedly had a deal for star forward Jarome Iginla, but at the last minute he pushed for a deal to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Bruins ultimately swept the Penguins in the Eastern Conference Final and Iginla signed with the B’s as a free agent that summer.

With Giroux seemingly off the table for the Bruins, they could turn their attention to one of the top defensemen available. Hampus Lindholm of the Anaheim Ducks and Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes are at the top of most trade lists.