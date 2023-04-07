Classified US national security docs turn up in ‘nightmare’ leak

Classified documents that seem to detail US national security secrets related to Ukraine, the Middle East and China have emerged online in what one intelligence official called a “nightmare” sequence of events.

The latest leak, revealed by the New York Times on Friday, comes on the heels of the Pentagon announcing earlier in the day that it is investigating photos that supposedly expose highly classified plans for a spring military offensive by Ukrainian forces.

The new batch of documents surfaced on the message board website 4chan, Twitter, Telegram and other websites Friday afternoon.

The new trove of material also includes secret briefing slides on China, the Indo-Pacific military theater, the Middle East and terrorism, the New York Times reported.

More material related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also appeared on social media sites Friday.

One new leaked document is a map that purports to show the status of fierce fighting currently underway in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to the New York Times

The Post also discovered five new documents posted on the social media platform Telegram that reportedly shows Ukrainian air defense positions, combat equipment numbers and maps of the combat situations in Kharkiv and southern Ukraine.





The latest leak supposedly exposes highly classified plans for a spring military offensive by Ukrainian forces. AFP via Getty Images

A senior intelligence official told the New York Times that the leak is “a nightmare for the Five Eyes” — the United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, which share intelligence.

More than 100 documents have escaped the hands of the intelligence community, according to the report, which quotes an anonymous analyst describing the documents released this week as potentially the “tip of the iceberg.”

The first batch of sensitive material was posted on Telegram Thursday by pro-Russian accounts.





At least five photos of slides and maps were posted, with three of them labeled “Secret” and another listed as “Top Secret” according to a review by The Post. AP

At least five photos of printed presentation slides and maps were posted, with three of the photos labeled “Secret” and one labeled “Top Secret,” according to a review by The Post.

A fourth image shows no visible classified markings.

US officials told The Post Friday the photos show real slides, but some of the information appeared to have been edited.

The Kremlin-aligned accounts appear to have altered estimated casualties in the plans, saying Russia had lost between “16k-17.5k” forces in the conflict so far while between “61k-71.5k” Ukrainian troops had been killed in action.

“We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said Friday, before the new leaked documents surfaced.