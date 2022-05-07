Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court won’t ‘be bullied’ by Roe v. Wade protests

Justice Clarence Thomas warned pro-abortion activists that their plans to protest the Supreme Court’s expected overturn of Roe v. Wade will have no effect — because the highest court in the land can’t “be bullied.”

“We are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don’t like,” Thomas said Friday during a judicial conference in Atlanta.

“We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want,” he said. “The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that.”

Thomas, one of the court’s most conservative members, spoke just hours after militant pro-choice activists doxxed him and five other Supreme Court justices over their reported plans to turn abortion law-making over to Congress and state legislatures.

The federal government erected 8-foot non-scalable fences around the courthouse this week, where angry protesters gathered Monday night after a draft opinion suggesting the imminent overturn of the landmark 1973 decision — which declared abortion to be a constitutionally protected right — was leaked to the media.

The unprecedented publication of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft majority opinion was “absolutely appalling,” Chief Justice John Roberts said Thursday — but it sparked activists to call for the storming of Catholic churches on Mother’s Day and to plan demonstrations outside the justices’ homes.

Pro-abortion demonstrators hold up photographs of U.S. Supreme Court justices during a protest in Foley Square, after the leak of a draft majority opinion to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision later this year. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

Nikki Tran of Washington, holds up a sign with pictures of Supreme Court Justices Thomas, Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, and Neil Gorsuch, as demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. AP

Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022. AP

The activist group Ruth Sent Us protest outside the Virginia home of Clarence and Ginny Thomas. Instagram / Ruth Sent Us

“What do we do? Fight back!” a large group of protesters chanted in Chicago’s Federal Square Saturday, hoisting signs like “We love abortion” and “Abortion saves lives.”

“We will have abortions forever. I will give abortions forever,” Mary Bowman of the Chicago Women’s Health Center promised the crowd. “Their crusty appointed asses cannot stop us.”

In New York, State Attorney General Tish James called for the addition of an abortion-rights amendment to the state constitution – an idea floated by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday, even though abortion through all nine months of pregnancy is already enshrined in state law.

“As we’ve seen this week, the right to safe, accessible abortions can be taken away in the blink of an eye,” James said Saturday. “No matter what’s happening on the national level, New York must always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion.”