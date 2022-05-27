Clara Rugaard, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo Film ‘Love Gets A Room’ Acquired By Buffalo 8 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo 8 has acquired North American rights to the musical drama Love Gets a Room from director Rodrigo Cortés (Buried) out of the Cannes Film Festival, slating it for a limited theatrical release this fall.

The film starring Clara Rugaard (I Am Mother) and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Sing Street) is a romantic tale of love and survival in the face of harrowing circumstances and encompasses themes of perseverance, resilience, and sacrifice. It’s set in 1942 and follows a group of Jewish actors who perform a theatrical play in the heart of the Warsaw Ghetto. Rugaard’s character must make a life-or-death decision in the middle of her stage show—to follow her heart, or to escape the Warsaw ghetto.

Love Gets a Room screened for buyers at Cannes after making its world premiere at the Festival De Sevilla. Cortés wrote the film with David Safier (Damn Karma). Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls produced, with Cortés exec producing, and Miguel Angel Faura and Rugaard serving as associate producers.

“A true roller coaster of emotions, beautifully told and thought provoking,” said Buffalo 8’s Head of Distribution, Nikki Stier Justice, of the film. “I was really impressed with Cortes’ nuanced approach to direction and Clara Rugaard stole the show with her performance.”

Buffalo 8 is a full-service film and media company focused on production, post-production, finance and distribution, which is based in Santa Monica. Past releases include Little Men, Land of Leopald, As You Are, American Cherry and Rodney King.

Buffalo 8 negotiated the deal for Love Gets a Room with CAA and Nostromo Pictures.