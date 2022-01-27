Claire Danes Boards FX’s ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

FX’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble has completed its trio of leads.

Claire Danes has joined the project based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel. The Homeland Emmy winner will star opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in the show about a marriage gone wrong, playing Rachel, the ex-wife of surgeon Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg).

Fleishman Is in Trouble — which will stream on FX’s hub on Hulu — follows the recently separated Toby as he enters the world of app-based dating and finds more success than he ever had the last time he was single. When Rachel disappears, he’s left with their kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. Balancing parenting, friends, a long-awaited promotion at the hospital and all the eligible women Manhattan has to offer, he realizes he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can more honestly examine what happened to their marriage.

Caplan is playing Libby, Toby’s longtime friend and the novel’s narrator.

Danes is coming off Apple TV+’s limited series The Essex Serpent, her first TV role since Homeland finished its eight-season run on Showtime in early 2020. She’s repped by WME, Signpost Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

Brodesser-Akner is adapting her novel and is executive producing with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant, Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the latter two of whom will direct several episodes. ABC Signature is producing.

