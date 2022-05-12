CJ McCollum, Twitter mock Steph Curry, Warriors with ‘Whoop That Trick’ troll

Steph mocked with ‘Whoop That Trick’ troll during Game 5 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and the Warriors took a beating on and off the court during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night at FedExForum, and a few words from the two-time NBA MVP came back to haunt him.

Prior to Game 5, ESPN’s Kendra Andrews asked Curry what the plan was for the close out game, and she reported that he said “Whoop That Trick,” referring to the song that has become the Grizzlies’ rallying cry during the postseason.

Those were regrettable words by Curry as the Grizzlies handed the Warriors a historic 134-95 loss, sending the second-round series back to San Francisco for Game 6 on Wednesday at Chase Center.

NBA stars CJ McCollum and Trae Young got in on the Twitter fun.

Of course, the rest of NBA Twitter had to take their shots at Curry.

To add insult to, well, insult, the Grizzlies started playing “Whoop That Trick” in the arena during the second half, and Curry and Draymond Green were seen dancing and enjoying the playful mocking from the crowd. But the Grizzlies’ dance crew good-naturedly got in Curry’s face while singing the song during a timeout.

The Warriors have less than 48 hours to regroup before Game 6 on Friday night.