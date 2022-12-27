CJ Dippre commits to Alabama: The Class of 2023 has one more addition

Alabama put together a pretty impressive group of high school talent last week during the early signing period. However, there were still a few areas that Saban and company wanted to shore up heading into spring ball. One position in particular that Alabama wanted to add depth and experience it was the Tight End position.

That area was answered, so to speak, in the form of Maryland Transfer CJ Dippre.

Last season Dippre contributed in a major way for the Terrapins last season with 30 receptions, 314 yards, and three touchdowns averaging around 10.5 yards per catch.

Dippre should be a healthy addition to the Tight End room due to his versatility and experience. Listed at 6’5, 260 pounds, Dippre currently has the width and physicality to be impactful in the passing game while maintaining balance in the passing game.