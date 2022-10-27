‘City on a Hill’ Canceled at Showtime After 3 Seasons

Showtime has canceled “City on a Hill” after three seasons. The ’90s-set crime drama starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge finished airing on Sept. 25.

“‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a Showtime spokesperson told media outlets. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”

Insiders tell TheWrap the decision to cancel “City on a Hill” was made months ago, and predated the exit of David Nevins as chairman and CEO of Paramount Premium Group. After Nevins’ departure, Showtime was brought under the purview of Chris McCarthy.

Based on an idea by Ben Affleck and creator Charlie MacLean, the crime drama launched in 2019 and starred Kevin Bacon as a retired FBI agent working with a city prosecutor (played by Aldis Hodge) to solve crime in Boston.

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Barry Levinson executive produced alongside showrunner Tom Fontana, Bacon, and Hodge.

Bacon will next be seen in the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” on Disney+ in November.

