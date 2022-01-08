City Council GOP conference gears up for new year

They’re The Anti-Squad.

The City Council’s five Republicans — the largest GOP conference in decades — vowed to be a vanguard against soft-on-crime progressives who mirror the politics of left-wingers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and her “Squad” in Congress.

“There are now five Republicans in the council who are going to be the voice countering the progressive wing of the Democratic Party,” said Inna Vernikov, a Trump die-hard and newly elected lawmaker from Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.

“We have an obligation to speak up for the 565,000 registered Republicans in this city. If they were an ethnic or religious group they would be one of the largest in New York. They deserve to have representation in City Hall as well,” Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli — the new minority leader — told The Post.

Borelli, whose seven years makes him the longest-serving Council member, says a “Common-Sense Caucus” is forming, with the five Republicans and five or six moderate Democrats such as Middle Village Councilman Bob Holden and Borough Park’s Kalman Yeger.

Joe Borelli at his desk in City Hall. J.C. Rice for NY Post

Yeger even spent Wednesday morning lounging in Borelli’s new minority leader’s office in the moments before the vote to elect Adrienne E. Adams the new Council speake

“I don’t talk to the press,” he said smiling when asked why he didn’t return text messages from The Post.

Borelli’s small office is dominated by a massive gilded painting of Gen. Ward Benjamin Burnett — a hero of the Mexican American War. Borelli hates it and says he hopes to soon replace it with something else.

Property taxes and crime are on the immediate agenda.

“Our property taxes have gone so through the roof that people are saying they can live in Manhasset or the Gold Coast of Long Island for the property taxes they are paying to live in Queens,” said Whitestone Councilwoman Vickie Paladino.

Inna Vernikov, left, and Vicky Paladino, right, are ready to work together. J.C. Rice for NY Post

“During the campaign I called for the hiring of 6,000 new police officers over next five fiscal years. So that is something we’re definitely going to try to pursue,” said Staten Island’s new Councilman David Carr.

“We lost a lot of good officers” during the De Blasio years, Queens Councilwoman Joann Ariola added.

The team is so far brimming with confidence, and see Mayor Adams as — if not a fellow traveler — a natural ally to their efforts. They cite approvingly his decision to restore punitive segregation — solitary confinement — to city jails and say he’s already moved to rectify the city’s race-motivated covid response.

“We’re all giving him the benefit of the doubt,” Paladino said.

It’s not all peaches and cream, though. The group — which adamantly opposes vaccine mandates — expressed disappointment over Adams decision to keep de Blasio era restrictions on private employers and city workers.