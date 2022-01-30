Citrix Systems Near $13 Billion Buyout by Elliott, Vista: WSJ

Cloud-computing company Citrix Systems is close to a deal to be taken private, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Cloud-computing company Citrix Systems Inc. is close to a deal to be taken private, continuing a spate of big leveraged buyouts.

Elliott Management Corp.’s private-equity arm, Evergreen Coast Capital, and Vista Equity Partners are near an agreement to pay $104 a share, or roughly $13 billion, for the software company, according to people familiar with the matter.