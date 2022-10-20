Citizens, leaders react to British PM’s resignation

Good Morning America

How new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss lost her authority to govern

It was only six weeks ago that Liz Truss met Queen Elizabeth II and was appointed the new prime minister of the U.K. But six weeks is a long time in British politics and, after a major policy U-turn along with unconvincing attempts to reassure her Conservative party and the public, she is already under major pressure to resign. Prime Minister Truss, who remained loyal to her predecessor Boris Johnson before his resignation this summer, won the Conservative leadership contest with the promise of a low tax, high growth economy. Kwasi Kwarteng, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, announced the government’s first major policy plan to advance Truss’s economic vision in the House of Commons on Sept. 23.