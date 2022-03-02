Citigroup, Under New CEO Jane Fraser, Unveils a Fresh Strategy for the Bank

Text size





Jane Fraser took the top role at Citigroup one year ago.

Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg





In its first investor day in nearly five years, executives from





Citigroup



will outline a three-phase plan to streamline operations and improve returns according to slides released ahead of Wednesday’s presentations.

The plan comes one year after Jane Fraser became chief executive of the global institution. Fraser knew she had tough work ahead before her tenure began. Months before she took the helm, the Federal Reserve and the Office of the





omptroller of the Currency said the bank had weak internal controls, issued a consent order, and fined the bank $400 million. The move from regulars came soon after Citigroup (ticker: C) erroneously wired $900 million to creditors of Revlon. Before that, investors had been frustrated that Citigroup had missed targets it set for itself.