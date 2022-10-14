Citigroup Stock Slides As Banking Fee Slump Clouds Q3 Earnings

Citigroup  (C)  posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Friday, but a big slump in investment banking revenues, as well as higher operating expenses, pressured shares in pre-market trading.

Citigroup said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $3.5 billion, or $1.63 per share, down 24.1% from the same period last year but well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.42 per share. Group revenues, Citigroup said, rose 7.6% to $18.5 billion, coming in just ahead of analysts’ estimates of an $18.26 billion tally.